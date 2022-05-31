|
31.05.2022 11:05:00
Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors
So far this year, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have announced plans for splitting their stocks. There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy?A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. To picture how that works, imagine you're holding an apple. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.For our example, let's say that market value is $1 million. Slice that apple into 10 pieces and each piece represents $100,000 of the total value. But slice it into 20 pieces and what happens? You have 20 pieces, representing $50,000 each -- twice as many pieces, with each worth half as much.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
