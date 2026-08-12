Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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12.08.2026 21:21:00
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft: One of These Stocks Looks Like It Has the Least Upside Over the Next 12 Months, but There's a Catch
The heavy spending required to stay competitive in the artificial intelligence (AI) race hasn't done any favors for the stock prices of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2026. Of the four hyperscalers, only Amazon is outperforming the S&P 500 year to date.That said, analysts have more favorable outlooks for those stocks over the next 12 months. Microsoft, however, appears to have the least upside potential of the group, but there's a caveat to those forecasts.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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12.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|The Amazon of used cars gets a balance sheet tune-up (Financial Times)
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11.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 400,00
|-3,44%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|299,90
|0,55%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|298,95
|0,61%
|Amazon
|232,55
|0,15%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|505,00
|0,50%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 520,00
|-0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|427,65
|-0,07%