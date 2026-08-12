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12.08.2026 21:21:00

Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft: One of These Stocks Looks Like It Has the Least Upside Over the Next 12 Months, but There's a Catch

The heavy spending required to stay competitive in the artificial intelligence (AI) race hasn't done any favors for the stock prices of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2026. Of the four hyperscalers, only Amazon is outperforming the S&P 500 year to date.That said, analysts have more favorable outlooks for those stocks over the next 12 months. Microsoft, however, appears to have the least upside potential of the group, but there's a caveat to those forecasts.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 400,00 -3,44% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 299,90 0,55% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 298,95 0,61% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 232,55 0,15% Amazon
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 505,00 0,50% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 520,00 -0,45% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 427,65 -0,07% Microsoft Corp.

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