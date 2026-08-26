Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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26.08.2026 10:42:00
Alphabet, Apple, and Meta Platforms Were Top Billionaire Investor Buys in Q2. Should Retail Investors Follow Suit?
Billionaire investors were busy in Q2 buying shares of tech titans Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The three are among the largest companies in the world, with some of the most iconic tech businesses on the planet.Let's dive into why these three growth stocks remain attractive investments that were recently bought by billionaire investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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21.08.26
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20.08.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Alphabet C (ex Google)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|Google strikes $12bn AI chip deal with Marvell (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 585,00
|-0,42%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|292,30
|-0,46%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|289,80
|-0,38%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|24 770,00
|-0,32%
|Apple Inc.
|266,80
|-0,89%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|492,95
|-0,69%
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|55,04
|-0,94%