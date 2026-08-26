Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.08.2026 10:42:00

Alphabet, Apple, and Meta Platforms Were Top Billionaire Investor Buys in Q2. Should Retail Investors Follow Suit?

Billionaire investors were busy in Q2 buying shares of tech titans Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The three are among the largest companies in the world, with some of the most iconic tech businesses on the planet.Let's dive into why these three growth stocks remain attractive investments that were recently bought by billionaire investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
23.07.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
04.05.26 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 585,00 -0,42% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 292,30 -0,46% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 289,80 -0,38% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 24 770,00 -0,32% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 266,80 -0,89% Apple Inc.
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 492,95 -0,69% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Q2 Holdings Inc 55,04 -0,94% Q2 Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:39 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX im Minus -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen