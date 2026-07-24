Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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24.07.2026 22:21:00

Alphabet: Is the Stock a Buy on the Dip as Cloud Revenue Surges?

Despite delivering strong second-quarter results, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares sank following its results. The company upped its capital expenditures (capex) forecast, as it continues to plow money into AI infrastructure. The stock is still up 65% over the past year, although it's off more than 20% from its earlier highs this year.Let's dive into the company's Q2 results and prospects, and why I think this is a great opportunity to buy the stock.Alphabet's cloud computing unit, Google Cloud, once again stood out in Q2. Revenue for the segment continued to accelerate, surging 82% to $24.8 billion. That compares to 63% growth in the first quarter, 48% growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, 34% growth in the third quarter of 2025, and 32% growth in Q2 of last year. Perhaps even more impressive, though, is the operating leverage that the unit has been seeing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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