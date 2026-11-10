Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 10:55:00

Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle Are All Teaming Up to Disrupt Nvidia's Biggest Competitive Advantage

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been the dominant force in artificial intelligence chips. Its best-in-class GPUs (graphics processing units) provide a combination of flexibility and performance that's unmatched by the offerings of any of its rivals. Perhaps its biggest advantage, though, is the CUDA programming interface that translates code into instructions for its processors -- and only its processors. 

For years, developers have built frameworks that rely on CUDA and Nvidia's architecture, which has essentially locked many data centers into using Nvidia's chips.

But Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) could disrupt that massive competitive advantage with several new developments. If investors aren't paying attention, they could overlook a couple of key details.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
06.11.26 Meta Platforms Outperform Bernstein Research
26.10.26 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.10.26 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
22.10.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
22.10.26 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 574,70 0,51% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen