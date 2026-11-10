Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle Are All Teaming Up to Disrupt Nvidia's Biggest Competitive Advantage

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been the dominant force in artificial intelligence chips. Its best-in-class GPUs (graphics processing units) provide a combination of flexibility and performance that's unmatched by the offerings of any of its rivals. Perhaps its biggest advantage, though, is the CUDA programming interface that translates code into instructions for its processors -- and only its processors.

For years, developers have built frameworks that rely on CUDA and Nvidia's architecture, which has essentially locked many data centers into using Nvidia's chips.

But Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) could disrupt that massive competitive advantage with several new developments. If investors aren't paying attention, they could overlook a couple of key details.

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