Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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09.05.2026 11:45:00
Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Just Reported Earnings. Which Is the Best Buy?
When you hear about the big four artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers, it's usually in reference to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These four companies are the ones making hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditures, mostly for data centers to build out their AI compute abilities. Not all of them have the same resources to throw at the AI arms race, and some aren't using the computing power for themselves, either.All four companies also recently announced their earnings, so which of them is the best buy? Let's dive in.Starting with the top line, Meta's revenue growth was the fastest of this group -- a title that it has held for a long time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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