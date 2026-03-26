Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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26.03.2026 16:05:00

Alphabet and Amazon Are Quietly Winning the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Race While Microsoft Stumbles. Should You Buy Either Stock Right Now?

This hasn't been a great year for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. While I'm still confident that AI is a solid long-term play, it appears many AI stocks will finish the first quarter in the red for 2026. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 7% so far this year.When you consider the top cloud computing companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is notably in bear market territory with a loss of more than 21% this year, while Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are doing a better job of keeping up with the overall market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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