Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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14.08.2026 09:00:00

Alphabet and Amazon Are Spending $420 Billion on Infrastructure. These 2 Stocks Are Primed to Cash in on It.

Amazon and Alphabet are two of the biggest spenders in artificial intelligence (AI). At the midpoint, Amazon expects to spend $220 billion on capital expenditures while Alphabet projects about $200 billion. That means more growth for many companies, especially those supplying the computing hardware.Two that I think are primed to benefit more than most are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). Both companies are in a great position to deliver monster growth over the next few years, and I think they make for excellent investments now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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