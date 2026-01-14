Alphabet C Aktie
Alphabet and Amazon Just Said Something That May Eliminate Nvidia's Biggest Risk
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) business has been booming since the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This is because the company sells the key element needed to power AI: the AI chip. And Nvidia's chips just so happen to be the fastest around, making them the go-to choice for major tech companies aiming to win the AI race.These chips are known as graphics processing units (GPUs), and they power some of the most crucial AI tasks, such as the training that gives large language models (LLMs) knowledge and the inferencing that helps them think through and solve complex problems.All of this has generated enormous growth for Nvidia, with revenue climbing to record and multi-billion-dollar levels. The company has also reported billions of dollars in profit thanks to its market leadership. And the stock price has followed, delivering a 1,200% increase over the past five years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
