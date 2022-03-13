|
13.03.2022 10:06:00
Alphabet and Amazon Stock Splits: 3 High-Flying Stocks That Could Split Next
Despite a mountain of economic data and earnings news over the past month, the biggest news for two popular FAANG stocks over the past five weeks was the announcement that they'd be enacting stock splits.First up was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube. Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 forward stock split that, as of the closing bell on March 9, would bring its share price down to around $133 (for the Class A shares, GOOGL). Shareholders still need to vote to approve the split, which is expected to take effect in mid-July.This past week, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) followed suit with a 20-for-1 forward stock split announcement of its own. Assuming it receives shareholder approval, Amazon's lofty share price will come down to around $139, based on its March 9 close. This will be Amazon's first stock split since September 1999.Continue reading
