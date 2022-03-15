|
15.03.2022 11:55:00
Alphabet and Amazon Stock Splits: Here's What You Should Know Beforehand
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) both turned heads in recent weeks when the two companies announced stock splits to make their shares more accessible to a greater number of investors. The prices of both companies' stocks have surged significantly over the past several years, which partially explains the rationale behind the stock splits. Alphabet and Amazon shares are currently trading above $2,600 and $2,900, respectively. Stock splits would put the two stocks back within reach of individual investors with smaller amounts of capital.But what are the details of the two companies' respective stock splits and how will they work? Additionally, should investors buy shares of Amazon and Alphabet because of their upcoming stock splits?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
