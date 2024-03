Alphabet and Amazon Stocks Surge to All-Time Highs: Buy These "Magnificent Seven" Stars Now or Regret It Later

The inflation panic took the wind out of Wall Street's sails, especially where it crosses Silicon Valley in a proverbial sense. The stocks of tech titans Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) took a beating as investors backed away from growth-oriented ideas.Amazon's shares fell as much as 57% from its pre-panic record price. The Google parent's price drop stopped at 46%. Only now , more than two years later, are they sniffing at fresh all-time highs again.I don't think this is the last hurrah from two tired comeback stories. Instead, I see Alphabet and Amazon as the two best buys in the "Magnificent Seven" group right now , with tremendous returns on the long-term horizon. You should consider grabbing some of these top-quality stocks while they're still relatively affordable.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel