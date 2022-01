Alphabet and Amazon Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken a bigger hit this January than most of its large-cap index peers. Yet the hardest-hit stocks often see the biggest bounces, and that's what Nasdaq investors are experiencing on Monday. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was up more than 2%, climbing back above the 14,000 mark as it attempts to rebound from a deep correction that took it to the brink of bear-market territory.There are thousands of stocks listed on the Nasdaq, but its biggest components still have a big impact. This week, earnings season continues to play out, and two of the biggest companies in the world will report their latest quarterly results. What Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) say about their respective performances in recent months could play a massive role in determining whether the Nasdaq continues to bounce or extends its downward move. Below, you'll learn more about how each stock is faring as it heads toward its key release.