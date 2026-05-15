Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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15.05.2026 11:06:00
Alphabet and Meta Delivered Worrisome News for Investors -- and It Has Trillion-Dollar Implications
For roughly three decades, investors have been waiting for a game-changing technology to rival what the internet was able to do for corporate America (and retail investors). Artificial intelligence (AI) has answered the call.Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second, autonomous decisions can lead to productivity gains worth trillions of dollars. It's why companies that have devoted significant capital to the AI revolution, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), have been handsomely rewarded by investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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