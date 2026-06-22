Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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22.06.2026 19:13:59
Alphabet and SpaceX Drag the Nasdaq Lower; Dow Stands Alone
Somebody forgot to tell the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) that Monday was supposed to be rough.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 1.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET, weighed down by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) took a lighter hit without the Nasdaq's SpaceX influence, slipping 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 0.4%, blissfully undaunted by the chaos elsewhere.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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