|
02.02.2022 17:35:50
Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.
There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it."Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price. Alphabet shares climbed 65% in 2021 and are up an impressive 266% and 927% over the preceding five- and 10-year periods, respectively. This pushed the stock price to near $3,000 per share -- but its about to get a whole lot cheaper.Alphabet announced in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings report that the company plans to split its stock for the first time in eight years. This stunning revelation is bringing a fresh wave on interest to the tech giant and its stock. It also raises a number of questions of interest for investors involving just how a stock split works and what it means for investors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!