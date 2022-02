Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it."Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price. Alphabet shares climbed 65% in 2021 and are up an impressive 266% and 927% over the preceding five- and 10-year periods, respectively. This pushed the stock price to near $3,000 per share -- but its about to get a whole lot cheaper.Alphabet announced in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings report that the company plans to split its stock for the first time in eight years. This stunning revelation is bringing a fresh wave on interest to the tech giant and its stock. It also raises a number of questions of interest for investors involving just how a stock split works and what it means for investors.