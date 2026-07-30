Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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30.07.2026 17:30:00

Alphabet Beat Nvidia in the First Half of 2026. Here's My Prediction for Which Stock Will Win in the Second Half.

If the first half of 2026 were a horse race between chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), it would have been one of the most exciting six months in sports.Alphabet took an early lead, but its Q4 2025 earnings release sent shares down, ceding the lead to Nvidia. Then the same thing happened to Nvidia after its earnings release a month later. Then it was neck and neck until Alphabet's blowout Q1 earnings report boosted its stock price by 10%, allowing it to finish the first half up 14.3% to Nvidia's 7.4%.But I'm predicting the second half of the year will belong to Nvidia over Alphabet. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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