Alphabet Blames Crypto Ad Spend for a Revenue Slowdown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) has been clobbered this year. After another round of punishment following the third-quarter 2022 update, shares are now down 38% this year with just two months left to go until the new year. The latest blame can be levied against a big slowdown in digital ad revenue at Google. Why? Some advertising buyers -- specifically, cryptocurrency businesses -- are reining in their promotional budgets.Google's advertising engine started to stall in the second quarter of 2022, and that trend continued in Q3. Google ad revenue was up only 2.5% from a year ago (it increased 11.6% in Q2). Numerous reasons were given for the slump, but Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler offered this explanation on the earnings call: Continue reading