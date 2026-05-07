Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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07.05.2026 15:20:00

Alphabet Can Become the Most Valuable Company Thanks to Google Cloud

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is on the path to becoming the world's most valuable publicly traded company. Enticing first-quarter results sparked a 10% gain by the stock, lifting its market cap to almost $4.8 trillion. Continuing momentum can allow it to claim the top spot from Nvidia, currently valued at just over $5 trillion.Google Cloud is the main catalyst for Alphabet's rise, but it's not its only tailwind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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