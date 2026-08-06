NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.08.2026 05:00:00
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Just Made a $200 Billion Infrastructure Move. Nvidia, Micron, and Broadcom Investors Should Rejoice.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the largest AI hyperscaler, sitting at a $4.35 trillion market cap. It is a major player in the AI realm, as it has a dominant cloud computing service and is also competing with its own family of large language models. The decisions that it makes influence the entire industry, and several equipment providers in the AI industry are thrilled about Alphabet's latest announcement.During Alphabet's Q2 earnings release, it increased its capital expenditure guidance range from $180 billion-$190 billion all the way up to $195 billion-$205 billion. That's a huge bump from CEO Sundar Pichai and his team at Alphabet, but if demand is there, then this increase makes a ton of sense. There are several companies slated to benefit from this rise, but chief among them are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). This trio is thrilled about rising spending, and they make for great investments now.Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Image source: Alphabet Inc.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
07.08.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|FirstFT: Google shakes up AI leadership (Financial Times)
|
07.08.26
|FirstFT: Google shakes up AI leadership (Financial Times)
|
06.08.26
|Google shifts AI power back to Brin as DeepMind’s Hassabis steps aside (Financial Times)
|
06.08.26
|Google seeks a sharper focus in AI after Hassabis move (Financial Times)
|
05.08.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis steps down in shake-up of AI lab (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 725,00
|-1,32%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|306,95
|-1,11%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|306,10
|-1,05%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|193,30
|1,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.