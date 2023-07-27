|
27.07.2023 15:13:00
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Start-Ups Are Choosing Google Cloud -- Time to Buy the Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and its important Google Search product reported warming financials to match the July heat. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased 7% and 19%, respectively, beating expectations and breaking the streak of year-over-year EPS declines the internet giant had been reporting during the inflation-tinted bear market. Besides Google Search, YouTube, and other online advertising revenue rebounding, Google Cloud was in the spotlight -- and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned a big reason for investors to cheer on this department. Google Cloud counts many top artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups as customers. Is it time to buy Alphabet stock as the AI hype cycle rages on? First, as a brief refresher, cloud computing is internet-based access to computing power, data, and software stored in a remote data center. Google Cloud's infrastructure has been growing quickly for years, but remains in third place behind giants Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure; it still has a lead on the emerging fourth player Oracle Cloud. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 223,00
|-0,18%
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|1 217,00
|0,33%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|120,50
|1,79%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|120,76
|2,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.