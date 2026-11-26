Alphabe a Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116159
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26.11.2026 18:27:02
Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic. Here’s the Math.
It didn't take long for some of the early enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) stock to wear off. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) company opened at $111.50 on their first day of trading on Nov. 19, but fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price of $83 on just the fourth day of trading.
I'm not surprised. Tech IPOs have a history of volatility, and it's particularly difficult to put a valuation on a company growing as quickly as Anthropic.
But there's another way to invest in the company that developed Claude. And the more I look at the numbers, the more I like the idea of buying Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock instead.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 555,00
|1,85%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|255,90
|1,65%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|253,85
|1,76%
|Anthropic
|78,16
|0,83%