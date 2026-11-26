It didn't take long for some of the early enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) stock to wear off. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) company opened at $111.50 on their first day of trading on Nov. 19, but fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price of $83 on just the fourth day of trading.

I'm not surprised. Tech IPOs have a history of volatility, and it's particularly difficult to put a valuation on a company growing as quickly as Anthropic.

But there's another way to invest in the company that developed Claude. And the more I look at the numbers, the more I like the idea of buying Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock instead.

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