Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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25.11.2026 08:09:02
Alphabet Has $251 Billion Invested In 2 of Its Biggest Artificial Intelligence Partners
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has long invested in new technology and start-ups. Not only does it operate multiple moonshots under its Other Bets segment, but it also invests in start-ups via two venture capital funds (GV and CapitalG) and makes larger strategic investments at the corporate level. The strategy has produced significant gains for Alphabet and its shareholders, and it now holds around $251 billion in value across just two stocks.
That's quite an achievement considering Alphabet's marketable and non-marketable securities totaled less than $200 billion at the end of 2025. But the continued rise of AI stocks has led to some huge winners in 2026. As a result, two of Alphabet's biggest AI partners account for $251 billion of its portfolio as of this writing.
Here's how Alphabet built large stakes in Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX).
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
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|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
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