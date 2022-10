Alphabet Holds Up Amidst Unprecedented Economic Disruption

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The full force of the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes is starting to be felt during third-quarter 2022 earnings. Even mighty Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and its main Google Search moneymaker is feeling the hurt. Year-over-year revenue growth slowed to a 6% trickle in Q3 and totaled $69.1 billion. But just how much of a drain was the Fed's actions on Alphabet's earnings? Let's break it down.The Fed's record increase in interest rates this year has had a nasty side effect: a record run-up in the value of the U.S. dollar . As a refresher, when the dollar increases in value versus other currencies, that lowers the value of international revenue for a company that's based in the U.S. Google is very much an international company, so the dollar's strength has taken a big bite out of reported growth. Backing out exchange rates, top-line revenue increased 11% year over year in Q3.