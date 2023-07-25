Alphabet Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.37 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $16.00 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $74.60 billion from $69.69 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.37 Bln. vs. $16.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $74.60 Bln vs. $69.69 Bln last year.