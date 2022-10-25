Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $69.09 billion from $65.12 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.91 Bln. vs. $18.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $69.09 Bln vs. $65.12 Bln last year.