Alphabet Investors Shouldn't Sleep on This Sleeping Giant

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about what might happen to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) if Samsung moves to potentially drop Google Search for Microsoft's Bing, the current dominance of the Android operating system, and Google's not-so-secret weapon that is slowly but surely making its presence felt.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 17, 2023.Continue reading