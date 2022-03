Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. Though a stock split does little to affect ownership of a company (save for some psychological effects when investors view a smaller share price), the news has nevertheless captured plenty of headlines.A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Given the fast and steadily rising cost of cybercrime, this is a really big deal. Image source: Getty Images.