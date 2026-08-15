Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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15.08.2026 17:30:00
Alphabet Is Facing Thousands of Lawsuits. History Says This Is What May Happen
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has outperformed the broader market over the past year, but recent developments have halted the company's run. Alphabet's second-quarter results, released on July 22, spooked investors, as its free cash flow turned negative due to significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Further, Alphabet is facing legal troubles. There are thousands of lawsuits alleging that the company's social media platform, YouTube, causes addictive behavior and harms users, especially younger users (these lawsuits also target other social media leaders).A federal judge recently ruled that these lawsuits can move forward. So, this may be the beginning of a drawn-out legal battle for Alphabet. Should investors avoid the stock due to these developments? Perhaps considering some major legal battles that large corporations have endured in the past will tell us something about the impact the ones Alphabet is facing could have on its business. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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