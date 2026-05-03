Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.05.2026 03:31:00
Alphabet Is Outgrowing Amazon and Microsoft Where It Matters Most -- Why This Makes Alphabet Stock a Buy
For investors trying to figure out which of the big cloud platforms is winning the AI (artificial intelligence) build-out, the most recent batch of earnings reports just delivered an answer that may surprise some.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) latest quarterly results revealed that Google Cloud revenue surged 63% year over year to $20.0 billion. Showing what an incredible feat this is, that growth rate sat well above the 40% Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported for Azure during the same period -- and it's more than twice the 28% growth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted for its own cloud computing business, AWS. Even more, this was Google Cloud's third straight quarter of accelerating growth. And looking ahead, a cloud backlog that nearly doubled in just three months suggests this lead could keep widening.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Pentagon signs new military AI deals with Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt leicht: KI-Boom treibt Umsatz und Gewinn nach oben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|347,85
|-4,32%