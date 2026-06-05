Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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05.06.2026 16:18:00
Alphabet Is Raising $80 Billion From Stock Sales -- Here's the Most Important Question Investors Should Ask
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) turned heads when it announced plans to raise $80 billion in capital by issuing new equity. The plans include a $10 billion private placement with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), $15 billion in convertible preferred stock, $15 billion in public issuance, and a $40 billion authorization to sell stock over time at the market price, starting in the second half of 2026.Investors may be wondering why Alphabet would choose to dilute its shares this way. Management has spent years buying back its stock, more than offsetting the stock-based compensation it provides to employees. They may also be wondering why it would choose to use equity to raise capital. Alphabet already raised more than $85 billion over the past year by selling debt, but given its sizable asset base, it could easily issue more debt.But the real question investors need to ask is fairly simple: Will Alphabet use the capital it raises to generate more economic value than existing shareholders ceded in ownership? In other words, will the additional $80 billion meaningfully grow the pie at Alphabet?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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