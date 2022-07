Alphabet Is Splitting Its Stock Tomorrow: Here's What Comes Next

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Should you buy Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split tomorrow or wait until after? If you intend to buy and hold Alphabet for the long term, the answer shouldn't much matter, given that stock splits neither add nor detract from a stock's intrinsic value.Alphabet's growth, profitability, and capital allocation over time will determine the fate for long-term investors. As an existing Alphabet shareholder, I'll be watching three things on those fronts in the second half of the year.Alphabet's digital-advertising businesses, including Search, Youtube, and Ad Networks, grew 22.3% last quarter. But the question isn't if things will slow down, but by how much.Continue reading