Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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10.07.2026 18:05:00
Alphabet Is the Dow's Newest Member. This One Has Been Raising Its Dividend Since Before Google Existed.
It's not often that components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are shuffled, so when new companies appear, it's usually a much-discussed event. This was certainly the case in late June, when S&P Global announced that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) would be joining the index, replacing Verizon Communications.But while the shake-up means a new name will be added to the Dow, it's worth noting the storied histories of some of the Dow's members. One stock, in fact, has been a Dow component for nearly a century -- and raising its dividend since before Google's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were born.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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