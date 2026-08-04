Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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05.08.2026 01:16:00
Alphabet Is Worth $4.6 Trillion. Here's What Has to Happen for the Stock to Double by 2032.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is worth about $4.6 trillion. For the stock to double by 2032, the search giant would have to become a roughly $9.1 trillion company inside about six years. The annualized return that implies is about 12%. And at this size, every 12% year adds more than $500 billion of market value.For a company that grew operating income 30% last quarter, that may sound like a low bar. And I think the growth half of the case is the sturdier half. The complication is what Alphabet is spending to keep that growth coming, and what that tab does to reported earnings later.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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