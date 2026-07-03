Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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03.07.2026 07:05:00
Alphabet Joined the Dow and Became a Top Holding in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. But This Stock Could Be an Even Better Buy.
When Alphabet joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), the financial press couldn't stop talking about it. And when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made it a top portfolio holding, that drumbeat got louder.There's nothing wrong with owning Alphabet -- it's a great business. But the investors who've built real wealth over decades aren't always the ones chasing the loudest names. Sometimes it's the quiet compounders that win.Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH) is not a name you'll hear on CNBC. The company sells over-the-counter healthcare products like Monistat, Dramamine, Clear Eyes, Chloraseptic, and BC Powder. These brands live in medicine cabinets and bathroom drawers across North America. It's boring in the best possible way. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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