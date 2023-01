Alphabet Joins the Tech Layoffs: What It Means for the Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The period between 2020 and 2021 delivered astronomical growth for technology companies, as the economy adapted to a new world born from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations needed more software and more devices to facilitate remote work, and consumers in general were spending more time in front of screens which led to a boom in the digital advertising sector. Those tailwinds fell right into the lap of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).But that picture is very different now. The U.S. economy began to wobble in 2022 as inflation and interest rates spiked, caused in-part by a return to normal societal conditions. The tech sector alone was responsible for 154,000 job cuts last year as it raced to adjust to this new reality. Continue reading