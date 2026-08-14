Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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14.08.2026 23:23:00

Alphabet Just Borrowed $25 Billion, and $2.5 Billion of It Isn't Due Until 2066

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed a $25 billion senior notes sale on Monday -- ten separate tranches, with maturities running from 2028 all the way out to 2066.The size isn't the interesting part. Against a market value of about $4.2 trillion, $25 billion is well under 1% of the company. The interesting part, to me, is the shape. About $10 billion of the debt doesn't come due for at least 20 years, and the longest slice, $2.5 billion carrying a 6.5% interest rate, isn't due until August 2066.That's a 40-year loan, taken out by a company whose servers are worn out, by its own accounting, in about six years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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