Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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28.07.2026 17:45:00
Alphabet Just Delivered a Great Quarter. So Why Did the Stock Fall?
On paper, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) did almost everything investors could have asked for. Revenue surged. Google Cloud delivered another blockbuster quarter. Search remained resilient despite growing competition from AI chatbots. Profitability improved, and management continued rolling out AI across nearly every major product.Yet instead of celebrating, Wall Street sent the stock lower, down from $348 to $319 as of this writing. That may seem confusing at first. But the sell-off wasn't really about Alphabet's latest quarter. It was about whether the company is spending too much to win the AI race. That's the biggest concern that Wall Street has about the company.So, is Wall Street right? Or does the recent drop spell an opportunity for investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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