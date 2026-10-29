Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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29.10.2026 19:30:00
Alphabet Just Lost $500 Billion in Market Value. A Once-in-a-Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunity Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight.
Following Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 28, shares plunged roughly 13% in early-morning trading on Thursday, wiping out $500 billion in market capitalization.
Indeed, investors have legitimate reasons to be concerned. Alphabet is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence (AI), free cash flow has turned negative, and management is increasingly turning to the capital markets to help finance its infrastructure ambitions.
Nevertheless, I think Wall Street is overlooking something important: Alphabet is quietly assembling one of the most vertically integrated AI ecosystems in the world. The combination of custom AI chips, a rapidly expanding cloud business, and Google DeepMind research division is the foundation for a lucrative long-term investment opportunity.
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 080,00
|-13,26%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|252,10
|-0,08%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,40
|-0,87%
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