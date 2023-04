Alphabet Just Made a Huge Move in the Race to Dominate Artificial Intelligence

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's been a recent resurgence in interest in artificial intelligence (AI). The revival began late last year with the release of ChatGPT, a remarkably accomplished chatbot developed by start-up OpenAI. The program can answer questions, fill out job applications, complete essays, and even create haikus. Further fanning the flames was a courtship by Microsoft that included a $10 billion investment -- after the company had already ponied up $3 billion. Microsoft also announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its search engine, Bing.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) then made the mistake of hurriedly launching its next-generation chatbot, Bard, which flubbed its launch with a high-profile error during its showcase. This left many investors with the impression that the Google parent had ceded leadership in the AI race.An announcement today by CEO Sundar Pichai should be a reminder that Alphabet has a long and distinguished history in AI and that the game is still in the early innings.