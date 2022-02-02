|
02.02.2022 00:19:00
Alphabet Just Made Its Pitch to Join the Dow Jones Industrials
As often happens, the stock market had a positive start to the month, continuing to bounce back from big losses in January. Gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were all roughly in sync, reflecting overall optimism about Wall Street's ability to rebound from the worst start to a year in a long time.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!