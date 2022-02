Alphabet Just Made Its Pitch to Join the Dow Jones Industrials

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As often happens, the stock market had a positive start to the month, continuing to bounce back from big losses in January. Gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were all roughly in sync, reflecting overall optimism about Wall Street's ability to rebound from the worst start to a year in a long time.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading