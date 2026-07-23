Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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23.07.2026 17:20:43
Alphabet Just Posted a Monster Quarter. The Stock Dropped Anyway. Time to Buy the Stock?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, pushing the price back to mid-April levels. The reaction seems disconnected from the actual Q2 results the Google parent reported last night: revenue grew 24% to $119.8 billion, Google Cloud surged 82%, and the company beat estimates across the board.Image source: Alphabet.Alphabet's Q2 success was broad. Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% to $24.8 billion, with operating margins nearly doubling to 35.6%. Nearly 500 Gemini AI enterprise customers each processed over a trillion tokens in the past year. The backlog stands at $514 billion. And the "legacy" business is still thriving, too. Search revenue rose by 17%, defying bearish predictions that AI chatbots would eat Google's search-and-ads lunch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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