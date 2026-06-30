Dow Aktie

Dow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 07:30:00

Alphabet Just Replaced Verizon in the Dow. Could Nike Be the Next Dow Stock to Be Deleted?

Just as I predicted, Honeywell International's aerospace spinoff on June 29 was the catalyst for Alphabet to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).With Alphabet replacing Verizon Communications, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is now by far the lowest-priced Dow stock. Here's why that matters, and why it could spell trouble for Nike's seat in the Dow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Inc

mehr Nachrichten