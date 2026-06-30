Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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30.06.2026 07:30:00
Alphabet Just Replaced Verizon in the Dow. Could Nike Be the Next Dow Stock to Be Deleted?
Just as I predicted, Honeywell International's aerospace spinoff on June 29 was the catalyst for Alphabet to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).With Alphabet replacing Verizon Communications, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is now by far the lowest-priced Dow stock. Here's why that matters, and why it could spell trouble for Nike's seat in the Dow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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