30.07.2024 12:50:00
Alphabet Just Scored a Huge Win. Is This Bad News for Amazon?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is best known for something a lot of us use every day: Google Search. The world's No. 1 search engine drives the company's profit -- advertisers flock to advertise across Google, knowing they can reach us, their target audience, there. However, Alphabet has another business that's growing fast, and it recently reached a big milestone.I'm talking about Google Cloud. This business surpassed $10 billion in revenue for the first time in the most recent quarter, the second quarter -- and generated more than $1 billion in operating profit. What does this have to do with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)? Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's biggest cloud company and has held this position for some time. And though Amazon is best known for its e-commerce operations, AWS is the company's main source of profit.So, are these gains by rival Google Cloud bad news for Amazon? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|3 700,00
|-2,25%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|158,96
|0,48%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|161,14
|0,85%