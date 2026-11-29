Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips have gained a lot of attention over the last few years. Alphabet says its custom silicon business is twice as big as any of its competitors, and it started selling the chips to third parties this year with plans for a big ramp-up in 2027. Its primary chip design partner, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), has been a major beneficiary of Alphabet's success.

But Alphabet may have some bad news for Broadcom investors. The cloud computing giant is reportedly pulling back on its orders for Broadcom's TPU chips for next year. Instead, it's dedicating capital to another chip designed by the Taiwanese company, MediaTek, according to technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That will have a noticeable impact on Broadcom if true, but it's not a reason to sell the stock and look for alternatives in the semiconductor sector.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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