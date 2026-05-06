Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
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06.05.2026 10:06:00
Alphabet Just Signaled That the Next Phase of the AI Revolution Has Arrived -- and Google's Parent Is Coming for Nvidia's Crown
No trend has captured the attention and capital of investors over the last three years quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make rapid, autonomous decisions is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity across most sectors and industries around the globe.To date, graphics processing unit (GPU) titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has heralded the charge. But we may be witnessing a changing of the guard, courtesy of Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), whose first-quarter operating results indicate we've reached a critical phase of AI's evolution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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