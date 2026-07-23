Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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23.07.2026 19:36:15
Alphabet Just Tied Amazon’s $200 Billion Capex Guidance. Could Amazon Raise the Bar Even Higher on July 30?
Big tech companies and spending on artificial intelligence and its infrastructure have been one of the biggest stories in the stock market this year, ever since Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft, and Meta Platforms disclosed plans to spend $700 billion on capital expenditures this year. Of that, Amazon was the biggest spender at $200 billion, with Alphabet close behind at $185 billion. But in the company’s second-quarter earnings call with analysts, Alphabet executives announced plans to join Amazon in the $200 billion club, spending its capex primarily on servers, connectivity, storage, and memory for data centers.Alphabet stock fell 6% the next day. Will Amazon also raise its capex spending when it reports earnings on July 30? And just as importantly, will Amazon stock face the same fate as Alphabet?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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