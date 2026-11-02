Alphabet Lost $500 Billion in Market Value. Should You Really Buy AI Stocks Now?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) investors had reason to frown last week as the stock posted its worst trading day ever. The shares fell 13% in one session after certain key elements in the tech giant's earnings report disappointed investors.

What happened? It all starts with artificial intelligence (AI). Alphabet is at the forefront of the AI movement, something that has led to soaring revenue quarter after quarter. But to make this happen, Alphabet had to greatly invest in an infrastructure build-out, and this spending isn't over. Alphabet isn't the only company in this situation; others operating in the cloud space also are investing hundreds of billions of dollars annually to get the job done. In fact, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms aim to spend more than $700 billion this year alone on infrastructure expansion. Though these companies are generating growth from AI, investors worry it may not be enough given their spending levels.

Considering the full picture, following Alphabet's loss of $500 billion in market value in one trading session, you might approach AI stocks with a bit of hesitance. Should you really buy AI stocks now? Let's find out.

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