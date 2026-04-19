Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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19.04.2026 15:25:00
Alphabet Lost 10% in a Single Week Over Artificial Intelligence (AI) Spending Fears. Is This a Buying Opportunity or a Sign of Something Worse?
The aggressive spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has shaken Wall Street this year. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are collectively expected to spend up to $700 billion this year on chips and data centers, leading to concerns that the spending will eat into those companies' free cash flow. It's a fair question to ask whether these companies will be able to recoup their investment, particularly since much of their spending goes toward chips that could be outdated in just a couple of years.Alphabet, which is expected to spend up to $185 billion this year on cloud infrastructure, is one company whose stock price has suffered. Over a one-week period from March 20 to March 27, the stock fell by nearly 10% as analysts projected negative cash flow for the company this year. Alphabet is also expected to show slower earnings growth when it reports first-quarter results on April 26. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|288,40
|2,02%
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