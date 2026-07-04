Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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04.07.2026 12:44:00
Alphabet Officially Joins the Dow. These 3 Dow Dividend Stocks Are Better Buys for July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks different this month. Before trading opened on June 29, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) took Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) seat in the 30-stock index, a move S&P Dow Jones Indices framed as a way to broaden the Dow's exposure to advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It is a milestone for a company that once seemed too big and too tech-heavy for a benchmark first built in 1896. There is a catch for income investors, though. Alphabet pays only a token dividend, and its yield is far below that of the Dow's established payers. For readers who care about getting paid to wait, three other Dow members look like more rewarding places to put money to work in July.The most interesting story in the Dow this summer belongs to Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON). On the same day Alphabet joined the index, Honeywell completed the spinoff of its aerospace arm and reinvented itself as a focused automation company. The old conglomerate split into three separate businesses: Honeywell Technologies, Honeywell Aerospace, and Solstice Advanced Materials. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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